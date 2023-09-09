All Sections
Japanese Foreign Minister to pay unannounced visit to Ukraine on Saturday

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 9 September 2023, 08:26
Japanese Foreign Minister to pay unannounced visit to Ukraine on Saturday
YOSHIMASHA HAYASHI. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is to make an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Saturday, 9 September, for the first time since Russia's invasion, to demonstrate Tokyo's support for Kyiv amid Russian aggression.

Source: Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "During his visit to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Hayashi will reaffirm to Foreign Minister [Dmytro – ed.] Kuleba that Japan is cooperating with the international community in imposing tough sanctions on Russia and supporting Ukraine to bring an end to Russian aggression as soon as possible, and will continue to express Japan's firm position that it stands by Ukraine."

Details: In addition, the visit will address the organisation and holding of a Japan-Ukraine conference to promote economic recovery.

The parties will exchange views on the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine through the public and private sectors.

The Japanese Foreign Minister will also discuss his initiative as chairman of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to encourage as many countries as possible, including those in the Global South, to support Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The Japanese delegation will be accompanied by business representatives during the visit. 

Update: The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine posted the video of the foreign minister arriving in Ukraine.

