Japanese big business interested in long-term cooperation with Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 9 September 2023, 13:59

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and representatives of Japanese companies to discuss opportunities for business cooperation.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: The Prime Minister noted that large Japanese businesses are interested in long-term cooperation with Ukraine.

Quote: "I thanked Japan for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for its financial and humanitarian support, and for sanctions against Russia. We have already received US$2.1 billion of macro-financial assistance from Japan and will continue to cooperate."

More details: The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in housing reconstruction, global food security, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and humanitarian mine clearance.

"We are creating a favourable business climate to attract investment. We hope that Japanese companies will become residents of Diia.City, a space that offers unique legal and tax advantages," Shmyhal added.

Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Japan would donate 24 cranes for humanitarian mine clearance to Ukraine. Japanese entrepreneurs, in turn, presented specific cooperation projects, particularly in the areas of communications, infrastructure and medicine.

Background: It was reported earlier that Japan would provide Ukraine with up to US$7 billion in aid.

