Ukrainian border guards' kamikaze UAV hits Russian command post on Kupiansk front

A kamikaze drone used by Ukrainian border guards from one of the Offensive Guard assault brigades has struck a Russian command post on the Kupiansk front (The Offensive Guard is an initiative undertaken by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry to establish new assault brigades within the country’s National Guard, National Police, and Border Guards).

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS)

Quote: "Border guards from the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Frontier) assault brigade of the Offensive Guard discovered an enemy command post during aerial reconnaissance on the Kupiansk front.

A kamikaze drone was immediately dispatched and quietly did its job.

An SUV and part of the building were damaged in the attack."

Details: The SBGS posted a video of the operation.

