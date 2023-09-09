We have to show Putin we are ready for long confrontation – Nuland

Ukraine’s allies should prepare for a long confrontation in the war against Russia, including by helping the Ukrainian economy to recover as soon as possible.

Source: Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, during the Yalta European Strategy forum on 8-9 September in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The recent visit of US Secretary of State Blinken to Kyiv, and he visited not only Kyiv, showed... no matter how serious the success [of the Ukrainian military – ed.] is and their advancement in the next few days and weeks, everything will not end in coming weeks. We have a long road ahead in development, the reconstruction of Ukraine. We must be ready financially, psychologically, and mentally for this," Nuland said.

Details: Nuland said that in addition to intensifying the weapon provision to Ukraine, this (i.e. a long confrontation) will mean intensifying efforts to rebuild the Ukrainian economy, and this should happen even before the war ends.

"We have to help Ukraine reset economic growth by ensuring the Ukrainian businesses start-up in relatively safe territories," Nuland stated.

Nuland said it becomes an important factor of victory for Ukraine if we are talking about a long-term war.

"If Putin wins, it will mean that evil will become something acceptable to the world. Therefore, we should help Ukraine, because it stands on the side of good and democracy," Nuland said, adding that "what happens in Ukraine will have an aftermath for the whole world".

Additionally, Nuland said US efforts should help Ukraine reduce its dependence on China.

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv cannot conduct peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he cannot be trusted.

Earlier, Kuleba said that the war started by Russia cannot be stopped by sitting down at the negotiating table.

Before that, the Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's partners know the real situation with counteroffensive actions and claims about their allegedly slow pace of discouraging Ukrainian servicemen.

