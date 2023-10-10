Russia moving towards withdrawal from nuclear test ban treaty – ISW

The Russian government is pursuing the withdrawal of its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The institute's analysts, citing Reuters, reported that the leadership of the Russian State Duma [lower chamber of the Russian parliament] had instructed the Duma's International Affairs Committee to discuss the process of revoking Russia's ratification of the treaty by 18 October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possibility of Russia withdrawing its ratification of the treaty for the first time on 5 October.

ISW has previously assessed that the Kremlin is using nuclear rhetoric to encourage the United States and its allies to pressure Ukraine to negotiate. The possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine remains unlikely.

