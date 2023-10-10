All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service proposes parliament to expand grounds for banning Moscow-linked church

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 October 2023, 12:22
Ukraine's Security Service proposes parliament to expand grounds for banning Moscow-linked church
METROPOLITAN ONUFRY OF THE UOC-MP (LEFT). PHOTO: UOC-MP ON FACEBOOK

The leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has initiated a law to expand the list of reasons for banning religious organisations and providing a legal basis for banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Source: LIGA.net, citing the document

Details: A letter dated 28 September, signed by Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SSU, was sent to the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

It states that the SSU has developed "proposals in the form of a law of Ukraine on amending Article 16 of the Law On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organisations" and that the text of the corresponding draft law is attached.

The Security Service of Ukraine proposes to add to the legislation the possibility of termination of any religious organisation’s activities if the authorised person has been convicted of:

  • committing crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine,
  • violating the equality of citizens,
  • participation in terrorist acts,
  • propaganda of war and participation in it on the side of the aggressor,
  • violation of the laws and customs of war,
  • genocide and fighting as a mercenary.

The letter emphasises that "the Russian Orthodox Church is not separated from the Russian state, and its leadership is in close relations with [Russian] state authorities and special services, factually performing the functions of civil servants in religion and implementing Russian state policy through the means of power and influence available to them."

Moreover, the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church on the territory of Ukraine are aimed at supporting Russia's armed aggression, implementation of the genocidal policy of the Russian Federation, and deportation of Ukrainians.

The letter states that the UOC-MP is a "structural division of the Russian Orthodox Church".

The media says that draft law No. 10126, the name of which coincides with the one mentioned in the SSU head's letter, was registered on the Council's website on 5 October.

It is also reported that on 5 October, the parliamentarians collected 226 signatures under a letter requesting Ruslan Stefanchuk, the head of the Verkhovna Rada, to allow for a vote on the decision to ban the UOC-MP.

