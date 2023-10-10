All Sections
Russians intensify fighting on Tavriia front – Commander of Tavriia forces

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 17:03
stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group of Forces, reported on 9 October that the Russians have stepped up their activity on the Tavriia front.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers have increased their activity – fighting is ongoing on the Tavriia front.

In the last 24 hours, the enemy has launched 19 air strikes, conducted 26 combat encounters and launched 705 artillery attacks.

Rocket forces and artillery from the Tavriia group of forces have completed 1,415 fire missions in a day. The enemy’s total losses were 169 people."

Details: Ukrainian defenders on this front managed to destroy seven pieces of Russian military equipment: a tank, three artillery systems and three vehicles.

Two Russian ammunition storage points were also destroyed.

