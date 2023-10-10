All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians intensify fighting on Tavriia front – Commander of Tavriia forces

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 17:03
Russians intensify fighting on Tavriia front – Commander of Tavriia forces
stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group of Forces, reported on 9 October that the Russians have stepped up their activity on the Tavriia front.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers have increased their activity – fighting is ongoing on the Tavriia front.

Advertisement:

In the last 24 hours, the enemy has launched 19 air strikes, conducted 26 combat encounters and launched 705 artillery attacks.

Rocket forces and artillery from the Tavriia group of forces have completed 1,415 fire missions in a day. The enemy’s total losses were 169 people."

Details: Ukrainian defenders on this front managed to destroy seven pieces of Russian military equipment: a tank, three artillery systems and three vehicles.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Two Russian ammunition storage points were also destroyed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: