Russians attack border areas of Sumy Oblast, 13-year-old girl dies in ambulance

Russian forces have attacked the village of Uhroidy, Sumy Oblast, fatally wounding a 13-year-old child, who died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital in Sumy.

Source: Suspilne news outlet, citing Iryna Yukhta, secretary of the Krasnopil Village Council

Quote: "There was an attack; the school building was damaged, windows shattered and the roof was damaged... The Russian army also attacked other settlements in the Krasnopillia district, but there were no casualties or damage."

Advertisement:

Details: The deceased girl was 13. She passed away in the ambulance.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!