Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 June 2024, 13:47
Rava-Ruska. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Polish farmers made the decision to continue preventing Ukrainian lorries from passing through the Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border until the end of the day on 6 June.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "The blocking of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint by Polish farmers will not end at the specified time of 14:00 on 6 June as previously reported.

At the meeting, our Polish counterparts reported that the unblocking of traffic for freight vehicles in the direction of the Polish checkpoint Hrebenne by the participants of the protest shall take place at 00:00 of 7 June 2024 (Kyiv time)."

Details: Demchenko claims that there are no changes at the moment: Polish farmers do not let vehicles pass through to Poland. Over the course of the last day, over 60 freight vehicles have crossed the border into Ukraine.

In Poland, there was a queue of roughly 50 large lorries as of this morning.

