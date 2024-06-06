Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

After giving Ukraine limited permission to deploy American weapons to hit Russian territory, US President Joe Biden expressed resistance to potential US military strikes deep into Russian territory.

Source: Biden in an exclusive interview with ABC News host David Muir at the Normandy American Cemetery, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Muir questioned Biden if American-made weapons had actually been used to hit Russian territory after he granted authority to do so, limiting their use to locations near Russian-occupied Kharkiv Oblast.

The president did not respond directly, but emphasised that these weapons would not be used to strike the Russian capital or the Kremlin.

Quote: "We're not authorising strikes 200 miles into Russia and we're not authorising strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin," Biden said.

Muir questioned the president if he was concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that "the supply of high-precision weapons to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory is direct participation in this war."

"I've known him for over 40 years. He's concerned me for 40 years. He's not a decent man. He's a dictator, and he's struggling to make sure he holds his country together while still keeping this assault going. We're not talking about giving them weapons to strike Moscow, to strike the Kremlin, to strike against – just across the border, where they're receiving significant fire from conventional weapons used by the Russians to go into Ukraine to kill Ukrainians," said the US president.

Biden is in France to mark the day Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy in 1944, launching a chain of events that led to the fall of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II.

Later on 6 June Biden plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss military aid.

Background:

On the afternoon of 6 June, a jet carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed at the airport in Caen, France.

Zelenskyy will attend festivities commemorating the Allied Landing Day in Normandy during World War II. He arrived in France with his wife, Olena.

Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council, clarified that the permission to strike Russia with US weapons applies to the border areas not only near Kharkiv Oblast but also Sumy Oblast. The US decision to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with US weapons does not apply to long-range ATACMS missiles.

At the same time, Kyiv wishes to expand the scope of this authorisation.

