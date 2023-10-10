All Sections
Zelenskyy announces expansion of transport corridors with Romania

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 10 October 2023, 21:16
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Following a meeting with Romanian authorities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the expansion of transport corridors and cooperation on food security.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address on 10 October

Quote: "Together, we will significantly strengthen our region. We are already making a critical contribution to global food security through cooperation in the Danube ports and the eastern Black Sea. There will be more cooperation.

We are expanding our transport corridors, and there will be more jobs and economic opportunities. We have signed a joint presidential statement today that outlines the path forward."

Details: Zelenskyy also announced the opening of a new railway line through Moldova, which will become a new transport corridor.

