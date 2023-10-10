All Sections
Defence Ministers of Ukraine and Belgium discuss supply of F16 fighter jets

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 10 October 2023, 23:48
Defence Ministers of Ukraine and Belgium discuss supply of F16 fighter jets
Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

On 10 October, Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, held a telephone conversation with his Belgian counterpart Ludivine Dedonder, discussing the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry 

Quote: "We discussed the provision of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the training of our pilots.

We also synchronised our positions ahead of the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format and the NATO-Ukraine Council."

Advertisement: