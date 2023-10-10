Defence Ministers of Ukraine and Belgium discuss supply of F16 fighter jets

On 10 October, Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, held a telephone conversation with his Belgian counterpart Ludivine Dedonder, discussing the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Quote: "We discussed the provision of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the training of our pilots.

We also synchronised our positions ahead of the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format and the NATO-Ukraine Council."

