Defence Ministers of Ukraine and Belgium discuss supply of F16 fighter jets
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 23:48
On 10 October, Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, held a telephone conversation with his Belgian counterpart Ludivine Dedonder, discussing the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Quote: "We discussed the provision of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the training of our pilots.
We also synchronised our positions ahead of the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format and the NATO-Ukraine Council."
