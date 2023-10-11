Ukraine and Croatia sign agreement on cooperation in mine clearance

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of mine clearance.

Quote: "Croatian-made mine clearance machines are already working on Ukrainian fields, making the land safe."

"The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of mine clearance begins a new stage of cooperation between governments, experts, specialists in the field of mine clearance and manufacturers of both countries.

[To begin] Cooperation, the ultimate goal of which is to clear the territory of Ukraine from mines, ensure the safety of Ukrainians, and restore and develop our state."

Details: The Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Croatia on partnership in the field of mine clearance provides for cooperation in the following areas:

measures for non-technical and technical inspection, mine clearance and cleaning of territories;

training the population on the risks associated with explosive ordnance, providing assistance to victims of mine explosions;

development of a regulatory framework and standard procedures in the field of mine clearance activities;

trainings for specialists, exchange of experience among experts, instructors in the training of mine clearance specialists, transfer of expert knowledge and best practices;

exchange of knowledge and experience on the development of capabilities for the production of protective equipment, equipment for mine search and mine clearance, as well as in the field of training and certification of mine detection dogs;

facilitating the exchange of experience in the practical use of equipment used in the field of mine clearance, etc.

In July 2023, the Croatian government donated €1 million for humanitarian mine clearance of Ukrainian agricultural land to help Ukrainian farmers resume their work in the regions most affected by explosive remnants of war.

