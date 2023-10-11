Dutch Defence Minister: Ukraine has our full support despite war in Israel

Kajsa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, has stated that the war in Ukraine remains at the centre of attention of the West, and Ukraine can count on its support despite the difficult security situation in the Middle East.

Source: Ollongren before the start of the Ramstein-format meeting of defence ministers of NATO countries, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda from Brussels.

Quote: "New announcements will be made today, specific packages; we will also meet within the framework of the F-16 coalition, important work is being done in this part. I think, even given the situation in the world, the situation in Israel, so unstable and uncertain, the war in Ukraine has our attention and Ukraine has our full support," Ollongren said.

She said that in the presence of President Zelenskyy, the ministers will declare that Russian aggression against Ukraine is not a regional conflict or a Ukrainian problem.

"We feel it is our responsibility to support Ukraine, to resist this aggression, to repel this aggression. They need us in training, capacities, and ammunition, and we are firm in our support," the minister emphasised.

Ollongren says that now Ukraine is in dire need of anti-aircraft defence and demining equipment. The minister announced that news regarding new aid is expected in the field of demining.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects announcements regarding air defence, long-range weapons and artillery from the Contact Group Ramstein-format meeting on Defence of Ukraine.

On 11 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on an unannounced visit.

