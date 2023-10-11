All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Dutch Defence Minister: Ukraine has our full support despite war in Israel

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 12:27

Kajsa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, has stated that the war in Ukraine remains at the centre of attention of the West, and Ukraine can count on its support despite the difficult security situation in the Middle East.

Source: Ollongren before the start of the Ramstein-format meeting of defence ministers of NATO countries, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda from Brussels.

Quote: "New announcements will be made today, specific packages; we will also meet within the framework of the F-16 coalition, important work is being done in this part. I think, even given the situation in the world, the situation in Israel, so unstable and uncertain, the war in Ukraine has our attention and Ukraine has our full support," Ollongren said.

Advertisement:

She said that in the presence of President Zelenskyy, the ministers will declare that Russian aggression against Ukraine is not a regional conflict or a Ukrainian problem.

"We feel it is our responsibility to support Ukraine, to resist this aggression, to repel this aggression. They need us in training, capacities, and ammunition, and we are firm in our support," the minister emphasised.

Ollongren says that now Ukraine is in dire need of anti-aircraft defence and demining equipment. The minister announced that news regarding new aid is expected in the field of demining.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects announcements regarding air defence, long-range weapons and artillery from the Contact Group Ramstein-format meeting on Defence of Ukraine.
  • On 11 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on an unannounced visit.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: