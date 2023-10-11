Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels on unexpected visit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels on an unannounced visit.

Source: European Pravda journalist from Brussels

Details: A meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format) as well as a meeting of NATO defence ministers and a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will take place in Brussels on 11 October.

Prior to the meeting, President Zelenskyy will appear before the press with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

This is not Zelenskyy’s first visit to Brussels since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. His previous visit was in February 2023.

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy visited Romania, where he met with the chairmen of both houses of the Romanian parliament, Nicolae Ciucă and Alfred Simonis, as well as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Following his meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and Romania had signed a declaration on cooperation in key sectors and had discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

