Ukraine's anti-corruption agency reveals art collection of Russian oligarch Abramovich

Ukraine’s National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has published a list of art works in the private collection of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. The total value of works of art in his possession is estimated at almost US$1 billion.

Source: press service of the NAPC

Details: The collection of the Russian oligarch Abramovich included 368 works of art. The list is posted here.

Quote: "Russian oligarchs use works of art to avoid and circumvent sanctions, preserve, and conceal their wealth. The best way to counteract this is to make information about the works of art owned by sanctioned persons public," the NAPC notes.

Information published by the agency cannot be found on the official websites of auction houses that sell works of art.

The NAPC recalled that Roman Abramovich was present at Putin's meeting with Russian oligarchs before the start of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, where the consequences of the war were discussed, including future sanctions.

The oligarch handed over the rights to this particular collection to his ex-wife a few weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, presumably to avoid the consequences of sanctions.

The NAPC calls on all responsible participants in the art market to reveal information about art pieces owned by Russian oligarchs and use the data from the War and Sanctions portal.

"By having such an open database of artworks, we can prevent their circulation in the industry and use them to circumvent sanctions," the agency concluded.

Background:

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his ex-wife Daria Zhukova hid a collection of 369 paintings worth US$962 million in a Cypriot offshore.

