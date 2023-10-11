All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's anti-corruption agency reveals art collection of Russian oligarch Abramovich

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 18:42
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency reveals art collection of Russian oligarch Abramovich
Screenshot: NAPC website

Ukraine’s National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has published a list of art works in the private collection of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. The total value of works of art in his possession is estimated at almost US$1 billion.

Source: press service of the NAPC

Details: The collection of the Russian oligarch Abramovich included 368 works of art. The list is posted here.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian oligarchs use works of art to avoid and circumvent sanctions, preserve, and conceal their wealth. The best way to counteract this is to make information about the works of art owned by sanctioned persons public," the NAPC notes.

Information published by the agency cannot be found on the official websites of auction houses that sell works of art.

The NAPC recalled that Roman Abramovich was present at Putin's meeting with Russian oligarchs before the start of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, where the consequences of the war were discussed, including future sanctions.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The oligarch handed over the rights to this particular collection to his ex-wife a few weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, presumably to avoid the consequences of sanctions.

The NAPC calls on all responsible participants in the art market to reveal information about art pieces owned by Russian oligarchs and use the data from the War and Sanctions portal.

"By having such an open database of artworks, we can prevent their circulation in the industry and use them to circumvent sanctions," the agency concluded.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: