Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on combating Wagner in Africa: We're countering them everywhere

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that it is countering the forces of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Africa.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of DIU, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We are countering them everywhere. We use different methods.

Advertisement:

So far, they [the Wagner Group – ed.] have maintained their presence [in Africa]. Still, the Russian Ministry of Defence is doing everything possible to replace Wagner, primarily with private companies controlled by the Ministry of Defence."

Details: Skibitskyi said that Russia is interested in a military presence on the African continent because it gives it control over these countries' natural resources and leadership.

Background:

On 20 September, CNN reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian military, that Ukrainian special services were probably behind the drone strikes on the bases of local militants affiliated with the Wagner Group near the Sudanese capital.

On 24 September, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, neither confirmed nor denied this, but stressed that the Wagner Group was "our enemy, and we will act anywhere in the world".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





