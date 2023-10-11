All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on combating Wagner in Africa: We're countering them everywhere

Sofia Sereda, Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 11 October 2023, 19:23
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on combating Wagner in Africa: We're countering them everywhere
photo: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that it is countering the forces of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Africa. 

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of DIU, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We are countering them everywhere. We use different methods. 

Advertisement:

So far, they [the Wagner Group – ed.] have maintained their presence [in Africa]. Still, the Russian Ministry of Defence is doing everything possible to replace Wagner, primarily with private companies controlled by the Ministry of Defence." 

Details: Skibitskyi said that Russia is interested in a military presence on the African continent because it gives it control over these countries' natural resources and leadership. 

Background: 

  • On 20 September, CNN reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian military, that Ukrainian special services were probably behind the drone strikes on the bases of local militants affiliated with the Wagner Group near the Sudanese capital.
  • On 24 September, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, neither confirmed nor denied this, but stressed that the Wagner Group was "our enemy, and we will act anywhere in the world".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: