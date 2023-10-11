All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on combating Wagner in Africa: We're countering them everywhere

Sofia Sereda, Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 11 October 2023, 19:23
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on combating Wagner in Africa: We're countering them everywhere
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that it is countering the forces of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Africa. 

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of DIU, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We are countering them everywhere. We use different methods. 

So far, they [the Wagner Group – ed.] have maintained their presence [in Africa]. Still, the Russian Ministry of Defence is doing everything possible to replace Wagner, primarily with private companies controlled by the Ministry of Defence." 

Details: Skibitskyi said that Russia is interested in a military presence on the African continent because it gives it control over these countries' natural resources and leadership. 

Background: 

  • On 20 September, CNN reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian military, that Ukrainian special services were probably behind the drone strikes on the bases of local militants affiliated with the Wagner Group near the Sudanese capital.
  • On 24 September, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, neither confirmed nor denied this, but stressed that the Wagner Group was "our enemy, and we will act anywhere in the world".

