Israel evacuates people on border with Lebanon

Israel has announced the evacuation of its residents of the territories bordering Lebanon.

Source: the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), referring to a joint statement by the Ministry of Defence of Israel and the IDF

Quote: "The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defence and the IDF are announcing the implementation of a plan to evacuate residents of northern Israel who live in the area up to 2 kilometres from the Lebanese border to state-funded guesthouses."

Details: 28 districts were included in the evacuation plan: Ghajar, Dishon, Kfar Yuval, Margaliot, Metula, Avivim, Dovev, Ma’ayan Baruch, Bara’m, Manara, Yiftach, Malkia, Misgav Am, Yir’on, Dafna, Arab al-Aramshe, Shlomi, Netu’a, Ya’ara, Shtula, Matat, Zari’t, Shomera, Betzet, Adamit, Rosh HaNikram, Hanita and Kfar Giladi.

The plan was approved by Yoav Gallant, Minister of Defence. It will be implemented by the heads of local municipalities, the Ministry of Interior and NEMA.

Background:

