Israel evacuates people on border with Lebanon
Israel has announced the evacuation of its residents of the territories bordering Lebanon.
Source: the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), referring to a joint statement by the Ministry of Defence of Israel and the IDF
Quote: "The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defence and the IDF are announcing the implementation of a plan to evacuate residents of northern Israel who live in the area up to 2 kilometres from the Lebanese border to state-funded guesthouses."
Details: 28 districts were included in the evacuation plan: Ghajar, Dishon, Kfar Yuval, Margaliot, Metula, Avivim, Dovev, Ma’ayan Baruch, Bara’m, Manara, Yiftach, Malkia, Misgav Am, Yir’on, Dafna, Arab al-Aramshe, Shlomi, Netu’a, Ya’ara, Shtula, Matat, Zari’t, Shomera, Betzet, Adamit, Rosh HaNikram, Hanita and Kfar Giladi.
The plan was approved by Yoav Gallant, Minister of Defence. It will be implemented by the heads of local municipalities, the Ministry of Interior and NEMA.
Background:
- On 8 October, the Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group Hezbollah said it had fired rockets and mortars at Israel "in solidarity" with the Palestinians, and the Israel Defence Forces responded with artillery and UAVs.
- Israel announced that it had deployed troops in anticipation of an invasion from Lebanon, and the first clashes occurred on the border.
- On 13 October, Hezbollah claimed that it was "fully prepared" to join Hamas in a war against Israel when the time came.
- On 15 October, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reported that a missile had hit their headquarters in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.
- On the same day, Israel declared a four-kilometre-wide strip on the border with Lebanon a closed area.
- On 16 October, the Israel Defence Forces said they had launched a retaliatory attack against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon.
