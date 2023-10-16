All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel evacuates people on border with Lebanon

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 10:47
Israel evacuates people on border with Lebanon
Ghajar settlement on Lebanese border. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Israel has announced the evacuation of its residents of the territories bordering Lebanon.

Source: the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), referring to a joint statement by the Ministry of Defence of Israel and the IDF

Quote: "The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defence and the IDF are announcing the implementation of a plan to evacuate residents of northern Israel who live in the area up to 2 kilometres from the Lebanese border to state-funded guesthouses."

Advertisement:

Details: 28 districts were included in the evacuation plan: Ghajar, Dishon, Kfar Yuval, Margaliot, Metula, Avivim, Dovev, Ma’ayan Baruch, Bara’m, Manara, Yiftach, Malkia, Misgav Am, Yir’on, Dafna, Arab al-Aramshe, Shlomi, Netu’a, Ya’ara, Shtula, Matat, Zari’t, Shomera, Betzet, Adamit, Rosh HaNikram, Hanita and Kfar Giladi.

The plan was approved by Yoav Gallant, Minister of Defence. It will be implemented by the heads of local municipalities, the Ministry of Interior and NEMA.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Background:

  • On 8 October, the Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group Hezbollah said it had fired rockets and mortars at Israel "in solidarity" with the Palestinians, and the Israel Defence Forces responded with artillery and UAVs.
  • Israel announced that it had deployed troops in anticipation of an invasion from Lebanon, and the first clashes occurred on the border. 
  • On 13 October, Hezbollah claimed that it was "fully prepared" to join Hamas in a war against Israel when the time came.
  • On 15 October, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reported that a missile had hit their headquarters in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.
  • On the same day, Israel declared a four-kilometre-wide strip on the border with Lebanon a closed area.
  • On 16 October, the Israel Defence Forces said they had launched a retaliatory attack against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: