Israel Defence Forces attack Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 01:26
ATTACK LAUNCHED BY THE LEBANESE HEZBOLLAH GROUP IN ISRAEL ON 8 OCTOBER. VIDEO SCREENSHOT: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said it has launched a retaliatory attack against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon.

Source: IDF on Telegram

Quote: "A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shooting yesterday (Sunday) toward Israeli territory."

Previously: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reported that a missile had hit their headquarters in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.

Background: 

  • On 13 October, Reuters and Al Jazeera journalists came under fire during their work in Lebanon, with one man killed and three wounded.
  • A Reuters cameraman was killed and six other journalists were injured.
  • The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed that it is "fully prepared" to join Hamas in a war against Israel when the time comes.

