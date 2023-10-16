All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel Defence Forces attack Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 01:26
Israel Defence Forces attack Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon
ATTACK LAUNCHED BY THE LEBANESE HEZBOLLAH GROUP IN ISRAEL ON 8 OCTOBER. VIDEO SCREENSHOT: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said it has launched a retaliatory attack against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon.

Source: IDF on Telegram

Quote: "A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shooting yesterday (Sunday) toward Israeli territory."

Advertisement:

Previously: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reported that a missile had hit their headquarters in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.

Background: 

  • On 13 October, Reuters and Al Jazeera journalists came under fire during their work in Lebanon, with one man killed and three wounded.
  • A Reuters cameraman was killed and six other journalists were injured.
  • The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed that it is "fully prepared" to join Hamas in a war against Israel when the time comes.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: