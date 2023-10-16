Israel Defence Forces attack Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon

ATTACK LAUNCHED BY THE LEBANESE HEZBOLLAH GROUP IN ISRAEL ON 8 OCTOBER. VIDEO SCREENSHOT: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said it has launched a retaliatory attack against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon.

Source: IDF on Telegram

Quote: "A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shooting yesterday (Sunday) toward Israeli territory."

Advertisement:

Previously: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reported that a missile had hit their headquarters in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.

Background:

On 13 October, Reuters and Al Jazeera journalists came under fire during their work in Lebanon, with one man killed and three wounded.

A Reuters cameraman was killed and six other journalists were injured.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed that it is "fully prepared" to join Hamas in a war against Israel when the time comes.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!