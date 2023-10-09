All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Clashes break out on border between Israel and Lebanon

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 October 2023, 16:28
Clashes break out on border between Israel and Lebanon

Israel is deploying its troops in anticipation of an invasion from Lebanon, and first clashes occurred on the border of the two countries.

Source: Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, on social network X; BBC Russian Service; Israeli Defence Forces

Quote from Hagari: "We received reports of several suspects infiltrating Israeli territory from Lebanon. IDF forces have been deployed in the area."

Advertisement:

Details: BBC stated that the men were spotted near the town of Adamit, located opposite the Lebanese border towns of Aalma ech Chaab and Zahajra. 

The Israeli Defence Forces reported that they killed a number of militants who had infiltrated Israel from Lebanon.

For reference: Israel shares a common border with Lebanon in the north. The Gaza Strip is an area between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 

Previously:

On the morning of 8 October, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired rockets and mortars at Israel "in solidarity" with the Palestinians, and the Israeli Defence Forces responded with artillery and UAVs.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: