Clashes break out on border between Israel and Lebanon
Israel is deploying its troops in anticipation of an invasion from Lebanon, and first clashes occurred on the border of the two countries.
Source: Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, on social network X; BBC Russian Service; Israeli Defence Forces
Quote from Hagari: "We received reports of several suspects infiltrating Israeli territory from Lebanon. IDF forces have been deployed in the area."
Details: BBC stated that the men were spotted near the town of Adamit, located opposite the Lebanese border towns of Aalma ech Chaab and Zahajra.
The Israeli Defence Forces reported that they killed a number of militants who had infiltrated Israel from Lebanon.
For reference: Israel shares a common border with Lebanon in the north. The Gaza Strip is an area between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
Previously:
On the morning of 8 October, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired rockets and mortars at Israel "in solidarity" with the Palestinians, and the Israeli Defence Forces responded with artillery and UAVs.
Background:
- On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel, with fires breaking out in cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- On 8 October, it became known that two Ukrainian citizens had died in Israel. Measures are being taken to arrange the repatriation of the bodies of the dead, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported.
- Ukrainian officials have managed to take out a wounded Ukrainian boy from the Israeli city of Sderot. The Foreign Ministry is currently establishing information about the death of two Ukrainians in Israel and the death of another in the Gaza Strip.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian security officials had helped plan a surprise Hamas attack on Israel and gave the green light during a meeting in Beirut last Monday. The newspaper wrote that officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working with Hamas since August to develop an air, ground and sea invasion plan.
