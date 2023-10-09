Clashes break out on border between Israel and Lebanon

Israel is deploying its troops in anticipation of an invasion from Lebanon, and first clashes occurred on the border of the two countries.

Source: Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, on social network X; BBC Russian Service; Israeli Defence Forces

Quote from Hagari: "We received reports of several suspects infiltrating Israeli territory from Lebanon. IDF forces have been deployed in the area."

Advertisement:

Details: BBC stated that the men were spotted near the town of Adamit, located opposite the Lebanese border towns of Aalma ech Chaab and Zahajra.

The Israeli Defence Forces reported that they killed a number of militants who had infiltrated Israel from Lebanon.

For reference: Israel shares a common border with Lebanon in the north. The Gaza Strip is an area between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

Previously:

On the morning of 8 October, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired rockets and mortars at Israel "in solidarity" with the Palestinians, and the Israeli Defence Forces responded with artillery and UAVs.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!