Zelenskyy discusses security and Ukraine's peace formula with Finnish President

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 21:29
PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö on the evening of 16 October.

Source: Both leaders on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelensky noted that he thanked Niinistö for the 19th package of defence assistance from Finland and effective participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, in particular the paragraph on radiation and nuclear safety.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I informed the President of the continuation of the Grain From Ukraine program this year. We also discussed security challenges in the Middle East and frontline developments in Ukraine."

Niinistö was more concise in his message: he thanked Zelenskyy for a "good telephone conversation" and assured that Finland's support for Ukraine continues.

Last week, the President of Finland approved the government's proposal to provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance worth about €95 million.

The total cost of the defence assistance packages provided by Finland to Ukraine is currently €1.4 billion.

