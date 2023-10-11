Finland to transfer 19th package of military aid to Ukraine worth €95 million

On Wednesday, 11 October, the President of Finland approved the government's proposal to provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance worth about €95 million.

Details: Finland's new military aid package will be the 19th since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Quote: "The outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine the security order of Europe and Finland far into the future. This is why we will continue our determined support for Ukraine together with our allies," Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen said.

Finland traditionally does not disclose the contents of the package of military assistance, as well as the timing of its provision "for operational reasons, and to ensure that the assistance will reach its destination safely."

The total cost of the defence assistance packages provided by Finland to Ukraine is currently €1.4 billion.

The previous, 18th package of military support worth €94 million was approved by the Finnish president on 25 August.

In addition, it was previously announced that Finland is spending an additional €92 million to support Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian aggression, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

