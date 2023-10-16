Russia hits Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast with missiles

Russian forces fired missiles on the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Serhii Melnyk, head of the Kharkiv military garrison, on Telegram

Details: Information on casualties and possible damage is being established. Melnyk said that the missiles were launched from the direction of the Russian town of Valuyki.

The Russians targeted a settlement in Izium district.

