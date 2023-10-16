Russia hits Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast with missiles
Monday, 16 October 2023, 22:54
Russian forces fired missiles on the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Serhii Melnyk, head of the Kharkiv military garrison, on Telegram
Details: Information on casualties and possible damage is being established. Melnyk said that the missiles were launched from the direction of the Russian town of Valuyki.
Advertisement:
The Russians targeted a settlement in Izium district.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!