Air-raid warning issued in Eastern Ukraine due to threat of ballistic missile attacks

An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 17 October.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Threat of the use of ballistic weapons in areas where an air-raid warning is issued! Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"

The threat of the use of ballistic weapons arose again in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts at 02:05.

The all-clear was given at 02:33.

