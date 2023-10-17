Air-raid warning issued in Eastern Ukraine due to threat of ballistic missile attacks
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 00:26
An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 17 October.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "Threat of the use of ballistic weapons in areas where an air-raid warning is issued! Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"
Advertisement:
The threat of the use of ballistic weapons arose again in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts at 02:05.
The all-clear was given at 02:33.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!