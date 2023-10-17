Wreckage of drones damages sailing school and boats in Odesa

The wreckage of the downed Shahed drones fell in the area of the yacht club in Odesa, damaging the sailing school and civilian boats.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "Our air defence forces destroyed 6 attack drones. The wreckage of the downed Shahed drones fell near the yacht club in Odesa. Private property was damaged: a sailing school, a hangar and several civilian boats."

Details: The head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration said there were no casualties.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 October, the Russian occupying forces once again attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and 6 Shahed kamikaze drones; the Kh-59 missile and all the drones have been shot down.

