Wreckage of drones damages sailing school and boats in Odesa
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 08:59
The wreckage of the downed Shahed drones fell in the area of the yacht club in Odesa, damaging the sailing school and civilian boats.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kiper: "Our air defence forces destroyed 6 attack drones. The wreckage of the downed Shahed drones fell near the yacht club in Odesa. Private property was damaged: a sailing school, a hangar and several civilian boats."
Details: The head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration said there were no casualties.
Background:
- On the night of 16-17 October, the Russian occupying forces once again attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and 6 Shahed kamikaze drones; the Kh-59 missile and all the drones have been shot down.
