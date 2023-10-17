All Sections
Russian forces attack Ukraine with Shahed attack UAVs and missiles, all drones shot down – General Staff

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 October 2023, 07:44
WRECKAGE OF A SHAHED DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: FACEBOOK PAGE OF RADIO SOKAL

The Russian occupying forces have once again attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and 6 Shahed kamikaze drones; the Kh-59 missile and all the drones have been shot down.

Source: Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook; Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian invaders launched another missile and air strike against Ukraine at the beginning of the day, using a Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 6 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile and 6 enemy Shahed-136/131s."

Details: Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force clarified that the Russians had launched Shahed UAVs from Cape Chauda (Russian-occupied Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile from a Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

"Air Force air defence and air defence systems of other parts of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed all seven targets heading south. The enemy also used two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the east," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

