Russians hit student accommodation in centre of Sloviansk overnight

Russian forces have struck the centre of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast overnight, hitting a student accommodation building.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration, on Facebook; Ihor Moroz, acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tuesday, 17 October. A restless night in Sloviansk. The city centre was hit twice overnight, Svobody Street. A hit to a student accommodation building at an agricultural college".

Advertisement:

Details: Liakh said there were no casualties.

PHOTO: IHOR MOROZ, ACTING HEAD OF DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

Sloviansk. SCREENSHOT: GOOGLE MAPS

The video indicates that the upper floors of part of the building were severely damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!