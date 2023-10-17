Russians hit student accommodation in centre of Sloviansk overnight
Russian forces have struck the centre of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast overnight, hitting a student accommodation building.
Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration, on Facebook; Ihor Moroz, acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Tuesday, 17 October. A restless night in Sloviansk. The city centre was hit twice overnight, Svobody Street. A hit to a student accommodation building at an agricultural college".
Details: Liakh said there were no casualties.
The video indicates that the upper floors of part of the building were severely damaged.
