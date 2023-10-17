All Sections
Russians hit student accommodation in centre of Sloviansk overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 17 October 2023, 09:28
PHOTO: IHOR MOROZ, ACTING HEAD OF DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

Russian forces have struck the centre of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast overnight, hitting a student accommodation building.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration, on Facebook; Ihor Moroz, acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tuesday, 17 October. A restless night in Sloviansk. The city centre was hit twice overnight, Svobody Street. A hit to a student accommodation building at an agricultural college".

Details: Liakh said there were no casualties.

 
PHOTO: IHOR MOROZ, ACTING HEAD OF DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM
 
 Sloviansk. SCREENSHOT: GOOGLE MAPS

The video indicates that the upper floors of part of the building were severely damaged.

Subjects: Donetsk region
