All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians fill up two-thirds of Kalmius riverbed in Mariupol for construction of a сrossing

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 12:01
Russians fill up two-thirds of Kalmius riverbed in Mariupol for construction of a сrossing

The occupiers have critically disrupted the ecosystem of the Pryazovia [territories on the coast of the Sea of Azov – ed.] and Azov Sea, filling up two-thirds of the Kalmius riverbed in Mariupol for construction of a crossing.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol

"Two-thirds of the Kalmius riverbed is filled up for the sake of a bridge. That is three times less fresh water in the Azov Sea. Just for Putin to launch Kamaz trucks online," Andriushchenko wrote.

Advertisement:
 

He noted that the ecocide arranged by Russia in Pryazovia can already be seen with the naked eye.

"October. Azov. Mariupol district. Jellyfish. This is an anomaly. October and jellyfish are about like a blizzard in the middle of hot July," said Andriushchenko.

In addition, he says, Russians completely destroyed the natural current for the sake of two other bridges over the Kalchik River in Mariupol.

"These are conscious actions aimed at critical disruption of the ecosystem of the Pryazovia and the Sea of Azov. That is, an ecocide," Andriushchenko said.

For reference: Ukraine is preparing an ecocide case against Russia, which will be the fifth lawsuit related to the war crimes of the Russian Federation that will be considered in international courts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: