Russians fill up two-thirds of Kalmius riverbed in Mariupol for construction of a сrossing

The occupiers have critically disrupted the ecosystem of the Pryazovia [territories on the coast of the Sea of Azov – ed.] and Azov Sea, filling up two-thirds of the Kalmius riverbed in Mariupol for construction of a crossing.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol

"Two-thirds of the Kalmius riverbed is filled up for the sake of a bridge. That is three times less fresh water in the Azov Sea. Just for Putin to launch Kamaz trucks online," Andriushchenko wrote.

Advertisement:

He noted that the ecocide arranged by Russia in Pryazovia can already be seen with the naked eye.

"October. Azov. Mariupol district. Jellyfish. This is an anomaly. October and jellyfish are about like a blizzard in the middle of hot July," said Andriushchenko.

In addition, he says, Russians completely destroyed the natural current for the sake of two other bridges over the Kalchik River in Mariupol.

"These are conscious actions aimed at critical disruption of the ecosystem of the Pryazovia and the Sea of Azov. That is, an ecocide," Andriushchenko said.

For reference: Ukraine is preparing an ecocide case against Russia, which will be the fifth lawsuit related to the war crimes of the Russian Federation that will be considered in international courts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





