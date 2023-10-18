All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU reiterates support for Ukraine's energy sector during "another challenging winter"

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 15:01

Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, has announced a grant contribution from the European Commission to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in the amount of more than €50 million.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote from Simson: "Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, was also with us [at the meeting of the Council of EU Energy Ministers], and I expressed the European Commission's unwavering support for Ukraine on the eve of another challenging winter."

Advertisement:

Details: She stressed that the European community should be prepared for continued Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the coming winter and make efforts to minimise them.

Simson also called on European states to continue their contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which will allow for the purchase of equipment needed to restore damaged energy facilities.

Quote from Halushchenko: "I am very grateful to Kadri Simson and all the countries that have donated to the fund. Thanks to this help, as well as the efforts of our military and power engineers, we will definitely survive and maintain our energy system." 

Please join our YouTube channel!

Background: The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022 at the joint initiative of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine and the European Commissioner for Energy to accumulate contributions from governments, international financial institutions and private donors to support the Ukrainian energy sector. As of mid-July this year, the fund stood at around US$220 million.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
All News
Advertisement: