Russians attack Kherson, injuring law enforcement officer
Thursday, 26 October 2023, 16:21
A law enforcement officer has been injured in a Russian attack on Kherson.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russian army struck the Korabelnyi district of Kherson in the afternoon. A 40-year-old law enforcement officer was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack."
Details: Prokudin said that a man suffered light injuries. He was provided with medical assistance.
