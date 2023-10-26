Russians attack Kherson, injuring law enforcement officer

A law enforcement officer has been injured in a Russian attack on Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army struck the Korabelnyi district of Kherson in the afternoon. A 40-year-old law enforcement officer was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack."

Details: Prokudin said that a man suffered light injuries. He was provided with medical assistance.

