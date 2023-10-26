All Sections
Over 60% of Ukrainians believe elections can only take place after war

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 26 October 2023, 17:45
Over 60% of Ukrainians believe elections can only take place after war
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

More than 60% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held in Ukraine only after the war is over, no matter how long it lasts for.

Source: a public opinion poll conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI)

Details: The survey showed that the majority of Ukrainian citizens remain committed to democracy and support the idea of holding elections after the war is over.

2To the question "If a decision is made on the need for elections, when should they be held, given the war?" 62% of respondents answered that these should be arranged only after the war, no matter how long it takes.   

22% chose the option to hold the elections in March 2024, even if the war continues, and 6% believe that elections should be held in September 2024, even if the war continues.

 
Screenshot

The survey was conducted by the sociological group Rating on behalf of the Centre for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute (IRI) throughout Ukraine (except for the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) on 9-12 September 2023. The method of the survey was Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) , telephone interviews using a computer, based on a random sample of mobile numbers. A total of 2000 Ukrainian residents aged 18 and older were interviewed.

The margin of error of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed ±2.2 percentage points for the full sample. The response rate is 12%.

