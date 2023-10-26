Ministry of Reconstruction denies grain corridor suspension

Ukraine’s Ministry of Reconstruction denies the suspension of the grain corridor.

Source: the message published by the ministry on the evening of 26 October.

Quote: "Information regarding the cancellation or unscheduled stoppage of the temporary corridor for the movement of civilian vessels from and to the ports of Great Odesa is not true. All available routes established by the Navy of Ukraine’s Armed Forces are valid and are used by civilian vessels," the Ministry of Reconstruction said.

"Given that the corridor was implemented in the extremely difficult conditions of Russia's military aggression, its functioning takes into account the military situation and weather conditions," the message emphasises.

It is also reported that the ports of Great Odesa continue to host ships that have already passed through the temporary corridor.

Currently, 23 ships are being loaded in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. A total of 51 vessels have used the entrance corridor. 33 vessels exported more than 1.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products and other cargo.

Reminder:

Consulting company Barva Invest claims that on 25 October, USPA (Ukraine’s Sea Ports Administration) issued a warning that the movement of vessels through the corridor would be suspended on 26 October 2023.

Additionally, on 25 October, the Ukrainian Grain Association announced numerous reports from participants in the grain market that vessels loaded with grain for export are being unjustifiably detained in the ports of Great Odesa, as a result of which farmers are suffering "colossal losses."

