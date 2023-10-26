All Sections
From projectiles to tanks: Denmark to supply Ukraine with $520 million aid package

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 19:52
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Danish government has announced the supply of a new military aid package worth 3.7 billion Danish crowns, or about US$520 million, to Ukraine, which was formed after the meeting of Defence Ministers of Denmark and Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Denmark

Details: The new Danish aid package will include the T-72EA tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, artillery ammunition, drones, small arms and armoured maintenance and evacuation vehicles. The supply of the latter is financed jointly with Germany.

"These are equipment and ammunition, for which there is also demand in Ukraine, and which are decisive for maintaining the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Minister of Defence, remarked that the aid package was formed after the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov.

"Today’s aid confirms that Ukraine can count on the uninterrupted support of Denmark in its fight for freedom…It also sends an important signal to both Ukraine and Russia that we are not losing the attention even despite the fact that these days the focus is on Israel and Palestine," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Background:

  • In August Denmark announced the supply of 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in total.
  • Head of the Danish Defence Ministry stated earlier that the first batch of the F-16s may be delivered to Ukraine in spring 2024.

Subjects: Denmarkaid for Ukraine
