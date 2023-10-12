All Sections
Denmark and Czech Republic to approve joint tranche of military aid to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 13:49

The defence ministries of Denmark and the Czech Republic announced on 12 October the preparation of the first joint tranche of military aid to Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks, which will arrive "in the coming months".

Source: European Pravda, citing both ministries 

Details: Military equipment for Ukraine will be taken from the warehouses of Czech private companies, as well as manufactured in Czech factories at the expense of the Danish government.

Both countries plan to deliver about 50 infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, 2,500 pistols, 7,000 rifles, 500 light machine guns and 500 sniper rifles, electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, including a "significant amount" of large-calibre ammunition as part of the first tranche.

The package includes both modern Czech weapons and refurbished equipment that is already in use by the Ukrainian armed forces.

"This is a significant tranche of equipment in great demand in Ukraine. This delivery was made possible thanks to the exemplary cooperation between Denmark and the Czech Republic," Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Defence Minister, said.

The Czech Ministry of Defence indicates that this format of cooperation with Denmark will allow military aid to Ukraine to continue not only in the coming months, but also in 2024 and, if necessary, in the long term.

Both countries plan to deliver to Ukraine 500 large-calibre machine guns, 280 recoilless guns, 7,000 anti-tank weapons, 10,000 hand grenades and 60 mortar systems, as well as a "significant number" of anti-drone systems, among other things.

Background: 

  • On 19 September, Czechia agreed with Denmark and the Netherlands to supply Czech military aid to Ukraine with their financial support.

