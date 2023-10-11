Denmark plans to send first F-16s to Ukraine in spring 2024

Denmark expects to deliver the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine in the spring of 2024, but this will depend on a number of factors, including the readiness of pilots, technicians and infrastructure.

Source: Danish Defence Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen before the meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, reported by European Pravda with reference to the Danish news outlet Ritzau

Quote: "My clear goal is that in the first quarter of 2024, we can deliver the first fighter jets to Ukraine. But this also depends on how the training of pilots and technical staff who will maintain the aircraft will progress."

Advertisement:

Details: Poulsen said that there is still a lot of preparatory work to be done, as the Ukrainian side must be ready to receive the aircraft where they are planned to be deployed, ready to service them and protect them from Russian strikes.

"Our expectation is that we will be able to deliver the first combat aircraft to Ukraine in March-April," said Poulsen.

Background:

Denmark announced in August that it would provide Ukraine with a total of 19 F-16 fighter jets.

On Wednesday, Belgium announced that it would give Ukraine an unspecified number of its fighter jets in 2025.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!