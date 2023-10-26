Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, UK and US military officials discuss protection of Ukraine's infrastructure this winter

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has met with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States Army in Europe, and Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "As part of the meeting, I briefed them on the situation on the battlefield. We discussed our offensive and defensive operations, the situation on the hottest fronts, and the enemy’s likely plans.

We also covered the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ pressing need for more ammunition, drones, and military equipment."

Details: The military leaders discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and protect its critical infrastructure facilities during autumn and winter.

