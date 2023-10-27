UK Defence Intelligence says Russia suspends missile launches while stockpiling for winter

UK Defence Intelligence has noted a long pause in Russia's use of long-range aircraft for missile strikes on Ukraine and connected it to the stockpiling of ammunition for the winter.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 27 October, as reported by European Pravda

UK intelligence says Russian heavy bombers have not launched cruise missiles for over a month, one of the longest pauses in the full-scale war. Although the Russian army has many other means of launching strikes, strategic aircraft have been the main method of launching high-precision strikes so far.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia almost certainly needed to reduce the frequency of its strikes to replenish its diminishing stockpile of AS-23a KODIAK cruise missiles. Russia will likely use any recently produced inventory LRA munitions to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the winter. Russia will highly likely continue to supplement any such campaign with Iranian-designed one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicle attacks," the review reads.

Background:

In a previous review, UK Defence Intelligence analysed the situation in the lower Dnipro River, pointing out that Russian artillery has retained significant capabilities in the area.

Support UP or become our patron!