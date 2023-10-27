All Sections
Russian army tries to regain lost ground near Andriivka and Verbove – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 October 2023, 18:57
STOCK PHOTO: 108TH BRIGADE OF THE TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES

Russian forces attempted to regain lost ground near Andriivka on the Bakhmut front and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 27 October

Details: A total of 47 combat engagements took place over the last day. The Russians launched 6 missile strikes and 8 airstrikes, and fired 27 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive actions on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, continuing to regroup their troops.

The Russians tried to regain the lost ground near Andriivka on the Bakhmut front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations in and around Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast). Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 13 Russian attacks.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations on the Marinka front in and around Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled all Russian attacks near Vodiane, Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorsk (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the invaders tried to regain their lost position north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but were unsuccessful.

Quote: "Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact.

Over the course of the day, the Air Force carried out five strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and another four strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed four clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, eight artillery pieces, two ammunition storage points and three enemy air defence systems."

Subjects: General Staffwar
