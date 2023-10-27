Ukrainian President's Office says it's working on inviting China to peace formula meeting

Ukraine has been working with nations from different regions, including China, to ensure that their representatives take part in the third peace formula meeting at the level of advisers in late October.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, diplomatic adviser to the Ukrainian president, in an interview with Reuters

Details: Zhovkva said officials from 70 countries will participate in the Ukrainian peace formula meeting in Malta, adding that there were 43 participants in the previous round of talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and 15 at the first meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"You can clearly see this is a growing number of countries compared to Jeddah and it's very important it will be representatives of countries of all the continents," the official stressed.

Zhovkva refused to reveal which countries would be attending the conference, explaining that this would help Moscow to prevent them from taking part. However, he said Kyiv was working "with many countries, including China".

Background:

Bloomberg has reported that China will not be attending the meeting of national security advisers on Ukraine's peace formula in Malta this weekend. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called China's participation in the last meeting in Jeddah a super breakthrough.

The upcoming meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula at the level of advisers will be held in Malta on 28-29 October.

