Ukraine's peace formula: China to skip Malta meeting – Bloomberg

China will not participate in the gathering of national security advisers in Malta, where over 55 countries will discuss the Ukrainian peace formula.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Bloomberg's sources said the list of participants includes the Group of Seven (G7) countries, Qatar, South Africa, India and Türkiye. Some countries, such as Brazil and Chile, are expected to participate online.

The information company notes: "Beijing’s absence would be a disappointment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is trying to build international support for his blueprint for a lasting and just peace."

The article also points out that Beijing's involvement in the peace summit is critical for Ukraine, as China is one of the few countries that has some influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bloomberg adds that similar meetings in Denmark in June and Saudi Arabia in August preceded the Malta meeting. China sent a delegate to the gathering in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The article indicates that the purpose of such meetings is to convey Kyiv's position to nations that remain neutral on Russia's invasion, especially to countries in the Global South.

"Buy-in from those countries is seen as a key condition for holding a summit," Bloomberg reported.

Background: On 28-29 October, the next meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula at the level of advisers will be held in Malta.

The Ukrainian President's Office voiced hope that over 50 states would participate in the meeting and that plans to implement the points of the peace formula would be approved.

During a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited a representative of Saudi Arabia to a meeting in Malta to discuss Ukraine's peace formula.

