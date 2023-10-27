Poland's Prime Minister does not share his Hungarian and Slovakian counterparts' opinion on helping Ukraine

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated he does not support the position of his Hungarian and Slovak counterparts, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, concerning Ukraine.

Source: Morawiecki at the EU summit in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda with reference to PAP

Quote: "I do not support the positions of the Prime Minister of Hungary and the Prime Minister of Slovakia concerning Ukraine, but if other countries are expressing such concerns, Poland also supports all efforts directed at the minimization of any corruption risks within the latest aid package for Ukraine."

Orbán claimed he saw no reason why Hungary must direct the money of taxpayers to the support of Ukraine.

New Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who called Ukraine corrupt and started demanding guarantees, has a similar position.

At the same time the Slovak PM stated that "on certain conditions" his country is ready to increase its contribution into the EU budget so that Ukraine receives the €50 billion aid package.

