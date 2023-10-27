All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland's Prime Minister does not share his Hungarian and Slovakian counterparts' opinion on helping Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 20:17
Poland's Prime Minister does not share his Hungarian and Slovakian counterparts' opinion on helping Ukraine
Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: Getty Images

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated he does not support the position of his Hungarian and Slovak counterparts, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, concerning Ukraine.

Source: Morawiecki at the EU summit in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda with reference to PAP

Quote: "I do not support the positions of the Prime Minister of Hungary and the Prime Minister of Slovakia concerning Ukraine, but if other countries are expressing such concerns, Poland also supports all efforts directed at the minimization of any corruption risks within the latest aid package for Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Orbán claimed he saw no reason why Hungary must direct the money of taxpayers to the support of Ukraine.

New Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who called Ukraine corrupt and started demanding guarantees, has a similar position.

At the same time the Slovak PM stated that "on certain conditions" his country is ready to increase its contribution into the EU budget so that Ukraine receives the €50 billion aid package.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poland
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Poland
Poland appoints new ambassador to Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Poland: We hope emotions remain in election campaign
Opponents of Poland's current government might form a majority
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: