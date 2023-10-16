All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Poland: We hope emotions remain in election campaign

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 23:07
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, expressed confidence that the results of the parliamentary elections in Poland will not affect the strategic relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and the emotional rhetoric will subside after the election period. 

Source: Kuleba on the air of the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign Minister stressed that the strategic relations between Ukraine and Poland "are not affected by anything, because these relations are too deep, too much is intertwined within them."

Quote: "And most importantly: from a tactical standpoint you can think whatever you want of each other, but strategically Poland and Ukraine can not and will not survive in this tough, cruel world without each other," he added.

Kuleba noted that sharp rhetoric about the grain dispute or the supply of weapons is not so salient anymore in Poland, and such conversations in the country "were stopped quite eloquently at one moment when those who started talking about it realised, and this was pointed out by their Polish colleagues, that they had crossed the line."

"Secondly, we value Poland and relations with Poland, but we have other neighbors with whom we are also developing military-technical cooperation, which do a lot to help Ukraine," the minister added.

"Therefore, all these emotions, hopefully, remained in the election campaign, which has already ended. Now there will be the formation of a coalition in Poland, the formation of a new government. But this is another story," he concluded.

According to preliminary results of the elections, the governing party Law and Justice (PiS) is leading in the parliamentary elections, and the Civic Coalition bloc is in second place. At the same time, the opposition is considering the elections a triumph, as PiS had not received enough votes to form a majority.

Advertisement: