Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman threatens Lithuanian Foreign Minister with "criminal liability"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 21:13
Zakharova. Photo: TASS

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Moscow could bring Latvian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to criminal responsibility.  

Source: Zakharova, quote by Russian state-owned news agency TASS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The representative of Russian diplomacy said that at a recent meeting with Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Landsbergis allowed himself "a direct open call for a violent change of power in Russia".

Then, according to the statement on the website of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, the official called for active opposition to Vladimir Putin in Russia itself, which "not only wants, but also seeks to achieve changes in the Russian political system".

Landsbergis also mentioned that Russia, ruled by the Kremlin regime, remains a threat to the whole world, but did not say anything related to the "violent overthrow" of power in the Russian Federation.

Quote: "This is not the first time Landsbergis has allowed himself to voice such extremist ideas, and for this he has already been included in the list of persons who are prohibited from entering our country. Just in case he doesn’t know, in accordance with Russian law and international practice, he faces liability for such statements," Zakharova said.

She did not explain how one would bring a person who is prohibited from entering Russia to criminal responsibility in the country.

This is not the first time Landsbergis has been tough on Russia. In October, after the Russian missile strike on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, he called the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine genocidal.

Subjects: RussiaLithuania
