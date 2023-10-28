Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 Iskander missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night

Ukrainian troops from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed three Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force

Details: In addition, Russian forces attacked Marhanets hromada in Nikopol District with heavy artillery twice. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

They fired half a dozen shells at local villages.

"There were no casualties," Lysak clarified.

Update: The Air Force clarified that the downed missiles were three out of four Iskander missiles, launched by the Russians from the occupied Dzhankoi in Crimea.

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at 01:00 on 28 October.

Support UP or become our patron!