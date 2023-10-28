Air-raid warning lasting 2 hours issued throughout Ukraine

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the morning of 28 October. The all-clear was given two hours later.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; an air-raid warning map

Details: The Air Force specified that the warning was triggered by the take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Russia, which could be carrying Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Updated: The all-clear was issued at 13:00

