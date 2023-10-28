All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office says first session of preparatory meeting for Peace Formula summit is over

European PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 15:07

The first session of the foreign policy and national security advisers' meeting on preparing for the summit on the Ukrainian Peace Formula has ended in Malta.

Source: European Pravda, citing Andrii Yermak, Chief of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote: "We have finished the first session of the meeting in Malta. We are now preparing for the second one. We have important arguments and proposals," he said.

Details: Yermak said Ukraine and its partners presented the five points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, developed by working groups, and their vision of its implementation.

Ukraine seeks "fairly specific results" from the Global Peace Summit, Yermak added.

Background:

