Ukrainian President's Office says first session of preparatory meeting for Peace Formula summit is over

The first session of the foreign policy and national security advisers' meeting on preparing for the summit on the Ukrainian Peace Formula has ended in Malta.

Source: European Pravda, citing Andrii Yermak, Chief of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote: "We have finished the first session of the meeting in Malta. We are now preparing for the second one. We have important arguments and proposals," he said.

Details: Yermak said Ukraine and its partners presented the five points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, developed by working groups, and their vision of its implementation.

Ukraine seeks "fairly specific results" from the Global Peace Summit, Yermak added.

Background:

The Ukrainian President's Office stated that over 65 countries would participate in the meeting in Malta, which is significantly more than the previous meeting in Saudi Arabia. The list of participating countries has not yet been disclosed.

However, reports emerged that Armenia would take part in the meeting for the first time.

