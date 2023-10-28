All Sections
Armenia participates in Peace Formula meeting for first time

Saturday, 28 October 2023, 13:42
Armenia participates in Peace Formula meeting for first time
Nikol Pashinyan and vladimir putin. Photo: TASS

Armenia has been taking part in a meeting aimed at preparing for a forthcoming summit on Ukraine's proposed peace formula in Malta for the first time.

Source: Armenian Radio Liberty service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council, travelled from his country to attend the meeting held at the level of foreign policy and national security advisers.

Previously: In September 2023, Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, delivered the country's first humanitarian aid for Ukraine since the war started.

On 5 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first time on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in the Spanish city of Granada.

Background: Ukraine’s Office of the President stated that over 65 countries are participating in the meeting in Malta, which is significantly more than in the previous meeting in Saudi Arabia. The list of participating countries has not yet been disclosed.

Subjects: Peace Formulawar
