Zelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 15:49
On 5 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first time.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "We discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus during our first meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian Prime Minister.
Advertisement:
Ukraine is interested in the stability of the region and friendly relations with its countries."
Details: Zelenskyy also said that the parties discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Armenia and interregional economic projects.
Background:
- On 3 October, the National Assembly of Armenia passed a bill to ratify the Rome Statute, establishing the International Criminal Court, which had previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Following Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute, the Kremlin said it did not want Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to have to cancel a visit to an allied country.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!