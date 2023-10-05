Zelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

On 5 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first time.

Quote: "We discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus during our first meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian Prime Minister.

Ukraine is interested in the stability of the region and friendly relations with its countries."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the parties discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Armenia and interregional economic projects.

Background:

On 3 October, the National Assembly of Armenia passed a bill to ratify the Rome Statute, establishing the International Criminal Court, which had previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute, the Kremlin said it did not want Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to have to cancel a visit to an allied country.

