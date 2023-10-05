All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 5 October 2023, 15:49
Zelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time
photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

On 5 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first time.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus during our first meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian Prime Minister.

Advertisement:

Ukraine is interested in the stability of the region and friendly relations with its countries."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the parties discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Armenia and interregional economic projects.

Background: 

  • On 3 October, the National Assembly of Armenia passed a bill to ratify the Rome Statute, establishing the International Criminal Court, which had previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • Following Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute, the Kremlin said it did not want Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to have to cancel a visit to an allied country.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: