All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast, injuring 2 civilians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 October 2023, 15:22
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast, injuring 2 civilians
Sign reading Kherson Oblast. Photo: WIKIMAPIA.ORG

The Russian army has struck the settlement of Ivanivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday afternoon, 28 October, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The report specifies that the Russians opened fire on the settlement around 12:30.

Advertisement:

A man, 40, and a woman, 60, have been injured.

They were taken to hospital.

Background: On the evening of 27 October, the Russian army attacked the city centre of Kherson, with local authorities reporting seven injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine's Defence Forces advance on Dnipro River's left bank in Kherson Oblast – ISW
Elderly couple injured by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast
Russian forces hit residential building in Kherson Oblast, killing civilian
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: