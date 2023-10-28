Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast, injuring 2 civilians
Saturday, 28 October 2023, 15:22
The Russian army has struck the settlement of Ivanivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday afternoon, 28 October, injuring two people.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The report specifies that the Russians opened fire on the settlement around 12:30.
A man, 40, and a woman, 60, have been injured.
They were taken to hospital.
Background: On the evening of 27 October, the Russian army attacked the city centre of Kherson, with local authorities reporting seven injured.
