Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast, injuring 2 civilians

The Russian army has struck the settlement of Ivanivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday afternoon, 28 October, injuring two people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The report specifies that the Russians opened fire on the settlement around 12:30.

A man, 40, and a woman, 60, have been injured.

They were taken to hospital.

Background: On the evening of 27 October, the Russian army attacked the city centre of Kherson, with local authorities reporting seven injured.

