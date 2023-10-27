All Sections
Russian forces hit Kherson city centre, injuring 7 people

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 October 2023, 20:38
PHOTO: ROMAN MROCHKO, HEAD OF KHERSON CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, ON TELEGRAM

The Russian army has struck the centre of the city of Kherson on the evening of 27 October. Local authorities report that seven people were injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Women aged 82, 76 and 49 sustained minor injuries. They received medical care at the hospital. Their further treatment is outpatient.

Two men aged 54 and two more residents of Kherson aged 55 and 58 sustained multiple shrapnel injuries. However, their injuries were minor, and they were treated on the spot. They refused hospitalisation."

Details: Two private houses were destroyed at the site of the strike, 3 more were severely affected, and 10 homes were damaged.

Prokudin reported that the Russians also targeted the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast. A man, 62, was injured there. He suffered a blast injury and multiple abrasions.

